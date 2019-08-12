Quidel Corporation (QDEL) and Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diagnostic Substances companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel Corporation 61 4.66 N/A 1.51 39.12 Trinity Biotech plc 2 0.42 N/A -1.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Quidel Corporation and Trinity Biotech plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel Corporation 0.00% 15.8% 8% Trinity Biotech plc 0.00% -67% -22.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.38 beta indicates that Quidel Corporation is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Trinity Biotech plc on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quidel Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9. Competitively, Trinity Biotech plc has 4.9 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trinity Biotech plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quidel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Quidel Corporation and Trinity Biotech plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Trinity Biotech plc 0 0 0 0.00

$75.5 is Quidel Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 28.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93% of Quidel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 56.3% of Trinity Biotech plc are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% are Quidel Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Trinity Biotech plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quidel Corporation 0.36% -0.61% -7.87% 5.41% -9.66% 20.91% Trinity Biotech plc 2.33% 30.18% -18.82% -21.15% -52.69% -3.93%

For the past year Quidel Corporation has 20.91% stronger performance while Trinity Biotech plc has -3.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Quidel Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Trinity Biotech plc.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S. Pneomoniae fluorescent immunoassay (FIA) to detect pneumococcal pneumonia and meningitis; Sofia Legionella FIA to detect Legionella pneumophila seorgroup 1 antigen; AmpliVue Bordetella assay to detect Bordetella pertussis; and Lyra Adenovirus assay to detect human adenovirus viral DNA. In addition, the company offers Sofia hCG fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue pregnancy tests to detect hCG in serum or urine; Thyretain for the diagnosis of graves disease; QuickVue Chlamydia test to detect Chlamydia trachomatis; Solana Trichomonas assay for the diagnosis of trichomoniasis; and clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and evaluation of bone resorption/formation. Further, it provides Lyra Direct C. difficile assay to detect Clostridium difficile Toxin A or Toxin B genes; Super E-Mix and D3 IFA Enterovirus indirect fluorescent antibody products; QuickVue fecal immunochemical test to detect the presence of blood in stool specimens; and serological tests to measure antibodies circulating in the blood. Quidel Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.