Quidel Corporation (QDEL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Diagnostic Substances companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Quidel Corporation has 93% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 68.89% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Quidel Corporation has 9.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Quidel Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel Corporation 0.00% 15.80% 8.00% Industry Average 22.63% 14.10% 13.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Quidel Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel Corporation N/A 61 39.12 Industry Average 67.14M 296.63M 40.79

Quidel Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Quidel Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.92

With average price target of $75.5, Quidel Corporation has a potential upside of 29.15%. The competitors have a potential upside of 61.00%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Quidel Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quidel Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quidel Corporation 0.36% -0.61% -7.87% 5.41% -9.66% 20.91% Industry Average 2.45% 13.15% 18.14% 22.26% 24.65% 43.37%

For the past year Quidel Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Quidel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Quidel Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.28 Quick Ratio. Quidel Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quidel Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Quidel Corporation has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Quidel Corporation’s competitors are 27.91% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

Quidel Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Quidel Corporation’s competitors beat Quidel Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S. Pneomoniae fluorescent immunoassay (FIA) to detect pneumococcal pneumonia and meningitis; Sofia Legionella FIA to detect Legionella pneumophila seorgroup 1 antigen; AmpliVue Bordetella assay to detect Bordetella pertussis; and Lyra Adenovirus assay to detect human adenovirus viral DNA. In addition, the company offers Sofia hCG fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue pregnancy tests to detect hCG in serum or urine; Thyretain for the diagnosis of graves disease; QuickVue Chlamydia test to detect Chlamydia trachomatis; Solana Trichomonas assay for the diagnosis of trichomoniasis; and clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and evaluation of bone resorption/formation. Further, it provides Lyra Direct C. difficile assay to detect Clostridium difficile Toxin A or Toxin B genes; Super E-Mix and D3 IFA Enterovirus indirect fluorescent antibody products; QuickVue fecal immunochemical test to detect the presence of blood in stool specimens; and serological tests to measure antibodies circulating in the blood. Quidel Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.