QuickLogic (QUIK) Touches $0.33 Low on Aug, 9; Pegasystems (PEGA) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 77 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 54 reduced and sold their positions in Pegasystems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 31.89 million shares, up from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pegasystems Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 8 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 40 Increased: 43 New Position: 34.

The stock of QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) reached all time low today, Aug, 9 and still has $0.31 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.33 share price. This indicates more downside for the $38.69M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.31 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.71 million less. The stock decreased 9.33% or $0.0343 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3335. About 719,691 shares traded or 121.09% up from the average. QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) has declined 50.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QUIK News: 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – QuickLogic 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 23/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present on Panel at SOI Silicon Valley Symposium; 03/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for Al and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days; 16/04/2018 – QuickLogic Announces Webcast with AI Ecosystem Partners; 16/04/2018 – QuickLogic Announces Webcast with Al Ecosystem Partners; 09/05/2018 – Murata Announces its New Voice-enabled Wi-Fi Solution Based on QuickLogic EOS S3

The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 161,533 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation

Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 6.22% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. for 2.86 million shares. North Run Capital Lp owns 142,500 shares or 5.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 5.54% invested in the company for 335,300 shares. The New York-based Cadian Capital Management Lp has invested 5.51% in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 965,718 shares.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.89 billion. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and activities applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management.

