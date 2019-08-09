QuickLogic (QUIK) Reaches $0.33 52 Week Low; Ruths Hospitality Group (RUTH) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (RUTH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 82 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 76 reduced and sold their positions in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 24.37 million shares, down from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ruths Hospitality Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 57 Increased: 52 New Position: 30.

The stock of QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.32 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.33 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $38.81 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $0.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.55 million less. The stock decreased 9.03% or $0.0332 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3346. About 705,341 shares traded or 116.68% up from the average. QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) has declined 50.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QUIK News: 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be Approximately $15.5 Million; 26/03/2018 QuickLogic Announces EOS S3 LV (Low Voltage) Voice and Sensor Processing Platform; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic Corp Announces Pricing of $15.5 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Warrants; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic: Expects to Close Offering on or About May 29; 23/05/2018 – QUICKLOGIC CORP – MAY USE A PART OF PROCEEDS TO ACQUIRE AND/OR LICENSE TECHNOLOGIES AND ACQUIRE AND/OR INVEST IN BUSINESSES; 03/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for AI and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days; 24/05/2018 – QUICKLOGIC REPORTS PRICING OF 13.5M SHARE OFFERING AT $1.15/SHR; 04/05/2018 – QuickLogic Launches Comprehensive QuickAl Platform for Endpoint Al Applications; 04/05/2018 – QuickLogic Launches Comprehensive QuickAI Platform for Endpoint AI Applications; 23/04/2018 – DJ QuickLogic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUIK)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold QuickLogic Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 17.75% less from 19.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 36,000 shares. Awm Inv Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) for 2.42M shares. 357,133 are held by Intel. Creative Planning holds 0% or 29,274 shares in its portfolio. 5,000 are owned by Trust Communication Of Vermont. First Mercantile has invested 0% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Frontier Co Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Johnson Fincl Grp reported 1,000 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 9,113 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management owns 134,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 1.63M shares. Adirondack & Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Oppenheimer has 22,990 shares.

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things . The company has market cap of $38.81 million. It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting.

Phocas Financial Corp. holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. for 361,461 shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 119,800 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 0.47% invested in the company for 120,400 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.3% in the stock. Opus Capital Group Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 38,358 shares.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 68,497 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) has declined 23.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Rev $116.5M; 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.35, REV VIEW $452.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUTH); 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $646.17 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 15.25 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name.