QuickLogic (QUIK) Reaches $0.33 1 Year Low; Mexico Equity & Income Fund (MXE)’s Sentiment Is 1.6

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc (MXE) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.33, from 0.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 8 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 5 sold and decreased their equity positions in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.77 million shares, down from 2.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

The stock of QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.31 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.33 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $38.37M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $0.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.69 million less. The stock decreased 8.74% or $0.0316 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3299. About 1.64 million shares traded or 265.51% up from the average. QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) has declined 50.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QUIK News: 16/04/2018 – QuickLogic Announces Webcast with AI Ecosystem Partners; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – QuickLogic 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 23/05/2018 – QUICKLOGIC CORP – MAY USE A PART OF PROCEEDS TO ACQUIRE AND/OR LICENSE TECHNOLOGIES AND ACQUIRE AND/OR INVEST IN BUSINESSES; 16/04/2018 – QuickLogic Announces Webcast with Al Ecosystem Partners; 24/05/2018 – QUICKLOGIC REPORTS PRICING OF 13.5M SHARE OFFERING AT $1.15/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Murata Announces its New Voice-enabled Wi-Fi Solution Based on QuickLogic EOS S3; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be Approximately $15.5 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ QuickLogic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUIK); 03/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for AI and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things . The company has market cap of $38.37 million. It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting.

Analysts await QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by QuickLogic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold QuickLogic Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 16.70 million shares or 4.40% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 18,501 shares. Northern Corporation owns 187,094 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Sfe Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Adirondack & Management has 0.01% invested in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). 14,700 were accumulated by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Tru Of Vermont reported 7,000 shares. Oppenheimer & Com stated it has 22,840 shares. Intel reported 0.14% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). 36,700 were reported by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company. Hrt Financial Lc has 10,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perkins Cap owns 1.30 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. State Street invested in 0% or 47,713 shares. Susquehanna Llp has 0% invested in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK).

Among 2 analysts covering QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QuickLogic has $100 highest and $0.5 lowest target. $0.75’s average target is 127.34% above currents $0.3299 stock price. QuickLogic had 5 analyst reports since April 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 1,673 shares traded. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) has declined 6.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. for 1.69 million shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 224,579 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 230,373 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 17,270 shares.