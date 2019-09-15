QuickLogic (QUIK) Reaches $0.33 1 Year Low; Fairview Capital Investment Management Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 23.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,094 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 6,703 shares with $1.69 million value, down from 8,797 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $70.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q

The stock of QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.31 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.33 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $38.56 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $0.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.31 million less. The stock decreased 8.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3315. About 2.04 million shares traded or 319.71% up from the average. QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) has declined 50.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QUIK News: 23/05/2018 – QUICKLOGIC CORP – MAY USE A PART OF PROCEEDS TO ACQUIRE AND/OR LICENSE TECHNOLOGIES AND ACQUIRE AND/OR INVEST IN BUSINESSES; 23/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present on Panel at SOI Silicon Valley Symposium; 16/04/2018 – QuickLogic Announces Webcast with AI Ecosystem Partners; 26/03/2018 QuickLogic Announces EOS S3 LV (Low Voltage) Voice and Sensor Processing Platform; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic: Expects to Close Offering on or About May 29; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic Corp Announces Pricing of $15.5 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Warrants; 03/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for Al and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be Approximately $15.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – QuickLogic Launches Comprehensive QuickAl Platform for Endpoint Al Applications

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things . The company has market cap of $38.56 million. It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting.

Among 2 analysts covering QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QuickLogic has $100 highest and $0.5 lowest target. $0.75’s average target is 126.24% above currents $0.3315 stock price. QuickLogic had 5 analyst reports since April 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital downgraded the shares of QUIK in report on Wednesday, June 19 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by QuickLogic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold QuickLogic Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 16.70 million shares or 4.40% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) for 10,785 shares. Perkins Capital Incorporated holds 0.52% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) for 1.30M shares. First Republic Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 61,286 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Co stated it has 16,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 148,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Communications holds 22,840 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 119,100 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Citadel Advsr Limited Co reported 116,342 shares. 14,700 were reported by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.03% or 270,000 shares. Adirondack Inc holds 0.01% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) or 21,800 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,412 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bellecapital Ltd reported 1,351 shares stake. Barr E S & invested in 0.02% or 938 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 31 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 23,930 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 4,759 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ci Investments holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 508,663 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 99,995 shares. Camarda Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 12 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Ks has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11,504 shares. 182 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Com. Penobscot Inv Management holds 14,531 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel invested in 0.02% or 2,129 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 3,594 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B Inc owns 8,175 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc Cl C stake by 11,077 shares to 33,582 valued at $36.30M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Trust 0 (SHYG) stake by 17,775 shares and now owns 254,757 shares. Verra Mobility Corp was raised too.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.69 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $275.20’s average target is 5.56% above currents $260.7 stock price. Becton had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

