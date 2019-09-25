QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) and Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Contrasting side by side

Both QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic Corporation 1 3.73 N/A -0.14 0.00 Xilinx Inc. 115 7.53 N/A 3.60 31.72

Table 1 demonstrates QuickLogic Corporation and Xilinx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of QuickLogic Corporation and Xilinx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic Corporation 0.00% -71.1% -39.2% Xilinx Inc. 0.00% 30.8% 15.3%

Volatility & Risk

QuickLogic Corporation is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.33. Xilinx Inc. has a 1.23 beta and it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of QuickLogic Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Xilinx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Xilinx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than QuickLogic Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

QuickLogic Corporation and Xilinx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Xilinx Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

QuickLogic Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 94.30% and an $0.75 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Xilinx Inc.’s consensus price target is $125.25, while its potential upside is 30.31%. Based on the results shown earlier, QuickLogic Corporation is looking more favorable than Xilinx Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.1% of QuickLogic Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88% of Xilinx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of QuickLogic Corporation shares. Competitively, Xilinx Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QuickLogic Corporation -0.36% -11.27% -28.84% -38.58% -50.64% -28.04% Xilinx Inc. -13.57% -5.73% -2.08% 1.18% 56.67% 34.1%

For the past year QuickLogic Corporation has -28.04% weaker performance while Xilinx Inc. has 34.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Xilinx Inc. beats QuickLogic Corporation.

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting. Its products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with AISpeech Company, Ltd. to leverage the ultra-low-power integrated voice capabilities of EOS S3 [1] multi-core SoC to enable mobile, wearable, and IoT devices to access the AISpeech cloud-based digital assistant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers by a network of independent sales representative firms and by a direct sales management organization. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.