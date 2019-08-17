QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) is a company in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QuickLogic Corporation has 12.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 61.45% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.2% of QuickLogic Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.59% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have QuickLogic Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic Corporation 0.00% -71.10% -39.20% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing QuickLogic Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for QuickLogic Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.13 3.58 2.78

$0.75 is the average price target of QuickLogic Corporation, with a potential upside of 94.60%. The rivals have a potential upside of 34.01%. Given QuickLogic Corporation’s peers higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QuickLogic Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of QuickLogic Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QuickLogic Corporation -0.36% -11.27% -28.84% -38.58% -50.64% -28.04% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year QuickLogic Corporation has -28.04% weaker performance while QuickLogic Corporation’s peers have 32.53% stronger performance.

Liquidity

QuickLogic Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, QuickLogic Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.75 and has 3.12 Quick Ratio. QuickLogic Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than QuickLogic Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

QuickLogic Corporation has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, QuickLogic Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

QuickLogic Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors QuickLogic Corporation’s peers beat QuickLogic Corporation.

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting. Its products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with AISpeech Company, Ltd. to leverage the ultra-low-power integrated voice capabilities of EOS S3 [1] multi-core SoC to enable mobile, wearable, and IoT devices to access the AISpeech cloud-based digital assistant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.