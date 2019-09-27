Quest Resource Holding (QRHC) Gets BidaskScore Higher Rating; Orbimed Advisors Has Cut Its Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holding

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) stake by 47.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 472,523 shares as Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 523,600 shares with $7.06 million value, down from 996,123 last quarter. Assembly Biosciences Inc now has $291.32M valuation. The stock decreased 7.36% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 170,446 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC)‘s rating was raised by stock research analysts at BidaskScore to a Hold rating in a a research note revealed to clients on Friday morning.

The stock increased 1.37% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.585. About 7,589 shares traded. Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) has risen 33.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Quest Resource Holding Corporation's CEO to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Investment Conference on September 9th in New York – GlobeNewswire" on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Quest Resource Holding Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Quest Resource Holding Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" on August 14, 2019.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.68 million. The firm offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides landfill diversion services.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 earnings per share, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.