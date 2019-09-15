Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 97 1.86 N/A 5.15 19.81 Psychemedics Corporation 11 1.20 N/A 0.71 12.62

In table 1 we can see Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Psychemedics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Psychemedics Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is presently more expensive than Psychemedics Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Psychemedics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 6.4% Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 13.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.86 beta means Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s volatility is 14.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Psychemedics Corporation has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Psychemedics Corporation which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Psychemedics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Psychemedics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 3 2 2.33 Psychemedics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is $105.5, with potential upside of 1.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.3% of Psychemedics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% are Psychemedics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -1.24% -0.36% 6.07% 17.44% -4.62% 22.59% Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23%

For the past year Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has 22.59% stronger performance while Psychemedics Corporation has -43.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Quest Diagnostics Incorporated beats Psychemedics Corporation.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.