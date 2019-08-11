Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 94 1.79 N/A 5.15 19.81 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 6 9.55 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 6.4% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2%

Liquidity

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $102.29, while its potential upside is 1.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.9% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -1.24% -0.36% 6.07% 17.44% -4.62% 22.59% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09%

For the past year Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Quest Diagnostics Incorporated beats Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.