Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

We will be comparing the differences between Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 103 2.94 133.98M 5.15 19.81 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 132 1.81 48.03M 4.52 29.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 129,524,361.95% 13.7% 6.4% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 36,469,248.29% 17.8% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.86 beta means Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s volatility is 14.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. Its rival Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 3 2 2.33 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$105.5 is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 0.01%. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $162 average price target and a 22.15% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Charles River Laboratories International Inc. looks more robust than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 96.8%. 0.5% are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -1.24% -0.36% 6.07% 17.44% -4.62% 22.59% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.79% -6.35% -2.05% 10.03% 11.21% 18.87%

For the past year Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was more bullish than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.