Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

We are comparing Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 95 1.81 N/A 5.15 19.81 Biocept Inc. 1 5.76 N/A -7.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Biocept Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 6.4% Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.86 shows that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Biocept Inc. has a 1.92 beta and it is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Biocept Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Biocept Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Biocept Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 3 2 2.33 Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 3.84% for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated with consensus target price of $105.5. Competitively Biocept Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 212.50%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Biocept Inc. is looking more favorable than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 12.6% of Biocept Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.23% are Biocept Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -1.24% -0.36% 6.07% 17.44% -4.62% 22.59% Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43%

For the past year Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Biocept Inc.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors Biocept Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.