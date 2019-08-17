Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has 94.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.70% 6.40% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics Incorporated N/A 95 19.81 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 3 2 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.73 2.91 2.79

With consensus price target of $103.83, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a potential upside of 3.21%. As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 36.73%. The research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -1.24% -0.36% 6.07% 17.44% -4.62% 22.59% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has weaker performance than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s competitors.

Liquidity

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s peers Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Volatility and Risk

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. In other hand, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s competitors beat Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.