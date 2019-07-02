Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Contrasting side by side

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 91 1.83 N/A 5.11 19.08 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 280 4.10 N/A 17.13 17.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 6.4% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 28.3% 20.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.88 beta indicates that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 4.5 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 3 2 2.33 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s downside potential is -2.39% at a $100 consensus price target. On the other hand, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s potential upside is 8.89% and its consensus price target is $343.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is looking more favorable than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 79.6%. 0.4% are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -0.59% 7.02% 8.34% 0.05% -5.39% 16.94% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -0.73% -4.04% 12.44% 6.49% 2.6% 26.75%

For the past year Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.