Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake Lifted by Lpl Financial Llc; Wells Fargo & Company Increased Its Lennox Intl (LII) Holding by $5.16 Million as Share Value Rose

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 3,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,649 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 9,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 1.01 million shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 19,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,580 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.15M, up from 189,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $255.8. About 264,553 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 143,644 shares to 372,027 shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 17,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,506 shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab owns 152,840 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 255,970 shares. State Street reported 6.39M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 272,257 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Sun Life Inc holds 228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers has 900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Symons Mgmt Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 62,198 shares. Waters Parkerson Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 3,750 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 49,435 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 25,538 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 9,039 were reported by Dean Invest Associates Ltd Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 101 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Tru reported 1,401 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 55,443 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 58,744 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 73,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP stated it has 38,037 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Iowa-based Cambridge Research Advsr has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Tortoise Investment Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 39 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,187 shares stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 164,830 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 72,784 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Fincl Gru has 87,777 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 0.55% or 144,413 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.42 million activity. Sessa Daniel M sold 5,181 shares worth $1.27 million.