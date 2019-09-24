Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake Held by Coho Partners Ltd; Bronson Point Management Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) Has Lifted by $2.75 Million

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 68,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 145,911 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86 million, up from 77,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $106.82. About 718,942 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 5.46M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nordea Invest Management Ab has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 32,504 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 39,052 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Co Limited Partnership invested 1.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 266,676 are held by Royal London Asset Ltd. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 1,942 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,384 shares. Peoples Financial Serv reported 2,768 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.21% or 1.23M shares. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Architects Inc has 692 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 0.39% or 17,264 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP holds 126,095 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Winners and Losers From Last Week’s Oil Surge – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up – Yahoo News” on December 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quest Diagnostics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Dishes Out “Sell” Ratings on Healthcare Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 21,015 shares to 844,556 shares, valued at $135.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com (NYSE:PM) by 57,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 3,757 shares. Cullen Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). First Citizens Comml Bank Tru has invested 0.27% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). First Republic Mngmt invested in 0% or 7,913 shares. Toth Fin Advisory reported 41,452 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% or 464 shares in its portfolio. 29,391 were accumulated by Colonial Tru Advisors. Nomura Asset Ltd invested in 0.03% or 28,006 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 1.11 million shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.11% or 28,703 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management accumulated 4,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Spirit Of America New York accumulated 4,500 shares. Copeland Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.65% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Amer Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.15% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio.