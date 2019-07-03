Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake Held by Brandes Investment Partners Lp; Aviva Plc Stake In Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Was Has Lifted

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 6,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,976 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 403,167 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 26,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,435 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 42,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 240,485 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Grp Inc holds 0% or 10,579 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Van Eck Assocs owns 26,208 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.09% or 88,263 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 99,369 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 2,126 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 14,359 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 183,552 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 2,805 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 10,300 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 22,563 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $411,772 activity. 81 shares were sold by DelPriore Robert J., worth $7,663 on Tuesday, January 8. BOLTON H ERIC JR also sold $25,634 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) on Wednesday, January 16. Shares for $30,347 were sold by Grimes Thomas L Jr. STOCKERT DAVID P also sold $184,239 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) shares.

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “BRG vs. MAA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mid-America Apartment Communities: A Leader In The Real Estate Space – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MAA Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MAA Announces Date of First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call – PR Newswire” with publication date: April 04, 2018.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 45,622 shares to 550,155 shares, valued at $65.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,374 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Natl Bank Of America De holds 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 1.98 million shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 16,969 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% or 767,780 shares in its portfolio. James Invest Rech accumulated 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Svcs accumulated 20,903 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 4,437 shares. Sei Invs has 241,744 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 109,192 were accumulated by Raymond James Associates. Oakworth Capital holds 2,088 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 47,653 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 43 were reported by Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Adirondack Tru Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 27 shares.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 33,948 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $103.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 118,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.35M shares, and cut its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TARO).