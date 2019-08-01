Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shares Rose While Edgestream Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.02 Million; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted Its Ford (Put) (F) Position

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 43.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 15,019 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 26,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.18. About 225,940 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ford (Put) (F) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.34 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ford (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 17.35M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS EXPECTS FINANCIAL IMPACT LIMITED TO 2Q; 25/04/2018 – FORD PORTFOLIO SHIFT WILL HAPPEN `PRETTY QUICKLY,’ CFO SAYS; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Ribbon Cutting for In Step with Betty Ford Exhibit; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Will Host a Briefing for Media at 5 p.m. ET Today on Response to Supply Issue; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEM’S (Ml) A3; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 20/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Permanent Antenna Mount Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550; 07/03/2018 – Flexpoint Ford Backs Management Buy-Out of Dash Financial Technologies; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHIFT AWAY FROM LUXURY CARS TO SUVS IS ‘BREATHTAKING’; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 12,862 shares. Adirondack Trust accumulated 0.08% or 10,755 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 198,872 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 8.68M shares. Conning invested in 69,670 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Ltd has 1.65M shares. Cordasco Fin reported 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 16,780 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 292 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Lc holds 0.03% or 19,200 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings, France-based fund reported 115,081 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Archford Strategies Llc holds 4,791 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 17,500 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A (Put) by 17,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt (EEM) by 98,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,499 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. On Thursday, May 23 THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,200 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4,166 shares to 7,346 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).