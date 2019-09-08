Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $913,941; Cooper Cos (COO) Holder Martin Currie LTD Decreased Its Holding by $8.62 Million as Shares Rose

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 184,176 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.56M, down from 194,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 1.52M shares traded or 67.52% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 66.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 14,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, down from 43,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 1.59% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $302.84. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $162.17 million for 23.30 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12,341 shares to 52,307 shares, valued at $14.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Torex Gold Resources Inc by 816,700 shares to 4.56M shares, valued at $57.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 26,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $230.84 million for 15.15 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.