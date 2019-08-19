Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose; Albion Financial Group Has Boosted Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $491,530 as Stock Price Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 6,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 6,940 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, down from 13,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 285,478 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 23,293 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 21,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $244.79. About 1.29 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru stated it has 10,112 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. John G Ullman Associates reported 47,846 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 77,063 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Commerce holds 27,399 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Shell Asset Mgmt Com invested in 54,853 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 526,920 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 11,892 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 767,780 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Westfield LP has 0.34% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 499,656 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 14,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 1,900 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 0.02% or 4,920 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 1,600 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4,310 shares to 49,926 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $237.04 million for 14.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has 5,718 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ranger Lp invested in 350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Factory Mutual Co holds 1.11% or 380,000 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prns invested 1.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 964 shares. Moreover, Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 28.68 million shares. Culbertson A N And Com holds 0.36% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,069 shares. Impact Advisors Ltd stated it has 13,021 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 11,834 shares. Central National Bank stated it has 24,315 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Leuthold Gp Ltd reported 47,007 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Com has 97,192 shares. Cim Limited Co has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,134 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 3.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aldebaran Inc has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1.