Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Has Cut Holding by $1.14 Million; Efg Asset Management Americas Holding in Servicenow (NOW) Decreased by $1.83 Million as Shares Rose

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 45.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 13,455 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 24,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $107.14. About 248,925 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 6,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 38,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, down from 44,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $269.76. About 512,757 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 15,655 shares to 51,240 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quest Diagnostics: Resilient Earnings Through Weak Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics and hc1 Collaborate to Optimize Enterprise-wide Laboratory Testing for Health Systems – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Dishes Out “Sell” Ratings on Healthcare Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.64 million for 15.57 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$263, Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Penske Automotive Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PAG) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 36% – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Appears To Be Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $351.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3,156 shares to 26,234 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.