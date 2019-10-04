Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shareholder Miller Investment Management LP Has Upped Position; Wright Investors Service Holds Stake in Chevron New (CVX)

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 169.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 11,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 18,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 6,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $103.99. About 535,060 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 29.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 4,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 21,431 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 2.37 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,361 shares to 174,137 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,223 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,650 shares to 25,230 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.