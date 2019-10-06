Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Has Raised Stake; Zpr Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Kemet (KEM) by $558,558

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 759,689 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 190,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 4.39M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446.85 million, up from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 1.07 million shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Deck. (NYSE:SWK) by 956,981 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $233.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 73,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98M shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp. Cl A.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $49.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 7,767 shares to 15,292 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 11,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $37.00 million for 7.55 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.