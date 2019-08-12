Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Upped Its Holding; Jd Com (JD) Shares Declined While Bellecapital International LTD Cut by $529,650 Its Holding

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 62.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 25,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 67,296 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 41,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $100.92. About 92,425 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 17,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 118,846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 136,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 5.91 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83M for 135.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,981 shares to 153,822 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 146,095 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Inv Research reported 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 4,040 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 0.01% or 5,955 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Coho Limited invested in 0.16% or 77,414 shares. American Century Cos has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cap Limited Com has 1,141 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Putnam Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 917,837 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 288 were reported by Cwm Llc. 1,276 are held by Architects. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 15,815 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

