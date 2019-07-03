Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding Maintained by Us Bancorp De; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Trimmed by $16.78 Million Its Holding

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 61.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 9,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,475 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 15,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 403,167 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 1.64M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 20/03/2018 – lnovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR ADULTS W/ HYPERKALAEMIA; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: FDA OKS TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR NSCLC; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 29/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6200P FROM 6000P; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $970.33 million for 28.37 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 95,825 shares to 924,315 shares, valued at $72.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Quorum Health Corp.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10,586 shares to 43,455 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,444 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transportation.