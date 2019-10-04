Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Its Position by $1.10 Million as Valuation Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Maintained by Tekne Capital Management Llc

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $170.33. About 7.70 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 10,900 shares as the company's stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 114,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63 million, up from 103,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 957,677 shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Alibaba: Solid Business With Lots To Like – Seeking Alpha" on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha" published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance" on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in October – The Motley Fool" published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "An Option To Play A Troubled Alibaba – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 12,700 shares to 84,300 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC).