Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holder Toth Financial Advisory Cut Position by $777,860; Nv5 Global (NVEE) Shares Rose While Anchor Capital Advisors Boosted Stake

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 163.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 32,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 12,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 46,419 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 8,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 41,038 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 49,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 1.42M shares traded or 57.42% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman And Assoc has 47,846 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank & stated it has 26,806 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Moreover, Mai Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Acg Wealth accumulated 3,516 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 108,101 shares. Bokf Na has 28,600 shares. 7,046 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 197,917 shares stake. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 0.03% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 12,144 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In accumulated 5,577 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Advsr Asset holds 28,980 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Newfocus Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.52% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $228.42 million for 14.88 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4,490 shares to 4,690 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 12,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 7,553 shares to 86,827 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 41,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).