Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Increased Holding by $1.25 Million; Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Position Held by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 9,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 827,854 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 51,355 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 37,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $100.6. About 897,108 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Likes Jacobs Engineering After Q3 Beat, Continued Momentum – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 82,351 shares. 47,000 are owned by Fairfax Fincl Holdg Can. Moreover, First Wilshire Secs Management has 5.55% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 216,616 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 0.2% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 4,300 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0.01% or 120,187 shares in its portfolio. Payden And Rygel accumulated 700 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc reported 7,487 shares. Bp Plc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hbk Invests LP stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 128,190 shares. Epoch Ptnrs Inc holds 0.31% or 957,383 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 6,560 shares.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Quest Diagnostics’s (NYSE:DGX) Shareholders Feel About The 62% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Wall Street Dishes Out “Sell” Ratings on Healthcare Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quest guidance cut a surprise – KeyBanc – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) and Encourages Quest Diagnostics Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings Dropped -7.9%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vantiv Inc by 7,386 shares to 2,892 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,851 shares, and cut its stake in Healthsouth Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 19,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 33,781 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Zeke Cap Ltd Co accumulated 0.11% or 13,118 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 315,050 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research holds 5,000 shares. Polaris Cap Management Lc invested in 448,879 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Gru holds 0.21% or 1.46 million shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Oakworth Capital invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Carroll Fincl Associate reported 202 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny has invested 0.06% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Heartland Advsrs invested in 0.87% or 130,398 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0.06% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.16% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).