Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holder Putnam Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Mayo Investment Advisers Has Boosted Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $934,920

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 98,625 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 80,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 15,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 21,391 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 37,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 1.42M shares traded or 57.42% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,560 were accumulated by Tompkins Fin Corp. First Washington, a Washington-based fund reported 400 shares. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated holds 9,505 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company holds 75,582 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corp stated it has 489,835 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 130,000 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Automobile Association accumulated 1.49M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 15,000 shares stake. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 3,740 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 83,587 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi owns 866 shares. Halsey Inc Ct reported 0.03% stake. Legacy Private Tru invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 655 were reported by First Personal Svcs. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 78,230 shares. Seizert Cap Partners Lc reported 0.84% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Mirae Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Swiss Comml Bank holds 533,630 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 8,975 shares. Bailard Inc reported 19,683 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 17,858 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Retirement Of Alabama holds 331,293 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.04% or 14,305 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 47,653 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.58% or 2.84M shares. Carroll Assocs owns 202 shares.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $228.37M for 14.88 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.