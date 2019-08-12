Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Rbf Capital Has Raised Holding

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 83.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 13,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 2,819 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253,000, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $100.41. About 125,022 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 135.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 126,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The institutional investor held 219,406 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 93,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 266,182 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG)

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 31,460 shares to 100,087 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,069 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7,264 shares to 19,319 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 11,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.63M for 14.59 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.