Quest Diagnostics (DGX) EPS Estimated At $1.72; NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL (NCAP) Sellers Increased By 2.63% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report $1.72 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.38% from last quarter’s $1.68 EPS. DGX’s profit would be $231.64 million giving it 15.56 P/E if the $1.72 EPS is correct. After having $1.73 EPS previously, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s analysts see -0.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 701,920 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70

NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:NCAP) had an increase of 2.63% in short interest. NCAP’s SI was 39,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.63% from 38,000 shares previously. With 537,400 avg volume, 0 days are for NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:NCAP)’s short sellers to cover NCAP’s short positions. The stock increased 12.61% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0025. About 173,485 shares traded. Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCAP) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.41 billion. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. It has a 20.18 P/E ratio. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices.

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $12100 highest and $8500 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is -1.43% below currents $107.03 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $12100 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $11100 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $11100 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $11200 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of DGX in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Northsight Capital, Inc. provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company has market cap of $371,887. The companyÂ’s principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the companyÂ’s online directories; and leasing to clients one or more Internet domain names for the customerÂ’s exclusive use. It currently has negative earnings. It operates WeedDepot.com, a smart phone and Internet platform directory with geo-mapping for dispensaries, doctors and clinics, head shops, tattoo parlors, and vape lounges; RateMyStrain.com, a site on which individuals or dispensaries can rate or insert new strains commenting on their use and effect; 420Careers.com for individuals looking to hire or seeking a job in the cannabis space; and MJBizWire.com that distributes new events for companies in the cannabis space.