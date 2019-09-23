Quest Diagnostics (DGX) EPS Estimated At $1.72; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report $1.72 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.38% from last quarter’s $1.68 EPS. DGX’s profit would be $231.63M giving it 15.61 P/E if the $1.72 EPS is correct. After having $1.73 EPS previously, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s analysts see -0.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 1.24M shares traded or 36.49% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M

Among 2 analysts covering Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Avon Products Inc has $4.7500 highest and $3.5 lowest target. $4.15’s average target is -10.75% below currents $4.65 stock price. Avon Products Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AVP in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup downgraded the shares of AVP in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Hold” rating. See Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $4.2 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Da Davidson New Target: $4.7500 3.6000

25/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $3.5 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 12.50 million shares traded or 60.85% up from the average. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 26/03/2018 – AVON ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR GROUP ON BOARD NOMINATION; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 27/03/2018 – Avon Nominates Barington Head to Board; 20/03/2018 – Avon Products: Steven F. Mayer to Retire From Board, Effective Immediately; 11/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Considering Discharge Permit for Avon Lake Power Plant

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The firm offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, childrenÂ’s products, and nutritional products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold Avon Products, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 284.13 million shares or 10.73% less from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). 25,014 were reported by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Com. Comerica Bank stated it has 402,185 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fil owns 304 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,930 were accumulated by World Asset Management Incorporated. 985,722 are owned by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. First Republic reported 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 185,800 shares. 3,000 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Interest Sarl holds 539,700 shares. 82 were accumulated by Cordasco. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 52,034 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 410 shares in its portfolio. Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.37% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 1.38M shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $12100 highest and $8500 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is -1.79% below currents $107.42 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10300 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, July 15 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS.