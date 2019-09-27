Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Analysts See $1.72 EPS; Shorts at Nextera Energy (NEE) Raised By 4.28%

Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) had an increase of 4.28% in short interest. NEE’s SI was 4.97 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.28% from 4.76M shares previously. With 1.76M avg volume, 3 days are for Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)’s short sellers to cover NEE’s short positions. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $231.72. About 2.10 million shares traded or 7.60% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project

Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report $1.72 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.38% from last quarter’s $1.68 EPS. DGX’s profit would be $231.63 million giving it 15.47 P/E if the $1.72 EPS is correct. After having $1.73 EPS previously, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s analysts see -0.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $106.46. About 789,094 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cramer Weighs In On PayPal, NextEra And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited reported 25,930 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Argi Investment Service Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,301 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Western Cap Mngmt reported 1,693 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,262 were reported by Cornerstone. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,021 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.88% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cadence Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,808 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Crestwood Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 998 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc holds 0.09% or 1,338 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Investment Mgmt accumulated 1,430 shares. Notis stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Strategic Services accumulated 35,544 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 7.47 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is -0.67% below currents $231.72 stock price. NextEra Energy had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $113.25 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 33.3 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,217 shares. Moreover, Country Club Trust Na has 0.79% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Moreover, Chemung Canal has 0.12% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 68,898 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Limited Company. Old Natl Savings Bank In holds 0.04% or 7,059 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management has 1,741 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 316,478 shares stake. Oakbrook Invs Limited Com holds 6,650 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 6,049 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gp invested in 562,309 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Moreover, Trexquant Invest L P has 0.14% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 15,511 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.34 billion. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. It has a 20.08 P/E ratio. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices.

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $12100 highest and $8500 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is -0.90% below currents $106.46 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10300 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity.