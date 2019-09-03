Quest Diagnostics Com (DGX) Position Upped by Girard Partners Ltd; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $2.06 Million

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (DGX) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 8,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 24,413 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 15,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $101.89. About 24,775 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 1,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 3,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $14.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1791.1. About 472,025 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10,000 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $178,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,636 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town Country Comml Bank Dba First Bankers accumulated 189 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas holds 605 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Rothschild Partners Lc stated it has 6.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alta Cap Mngmt Lc has 738 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Associates Limited accumulated 2.93% or 10,225 shares. Bender Robert & Assocs reported 7.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Wendell David has 0.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,169 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co holds 1.21% or 7,197 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,956 shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 296,198 shares or 10.12% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 1.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3.88M shares. Ledyard Comml Bank has 7,153 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has 5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Epoch Partners owns 4,076 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

