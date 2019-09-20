Quest Diagnostic (DGX) Holding Has Lifted by Cognios Capital Llc; Cadence Capital Management Has Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Position as Valuation Declined

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostic Inc (DGX) by 925.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 33,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 37,582 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 3,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $105.72. About 384,659 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 19,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 70,947 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, down from 90,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 7.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 21,782 shares to 37,578 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 44,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,052 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited accumulated 25.66M shares. 62,749 are owned by Argi Inv Ser Llc. Sun Life Finance has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 78,126 shares. David R Rahn And Associates Incorporated invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Invesco holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23.24M shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 75,659 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Com holds 1.26 million shares or 8.94% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,428 shares. Ruggie Cap Grp reported 897 shares stake. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 146,761 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Group Incorporated Llc owns 62,996 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ifrah Fincl Serv invested in 0.35% or 16,601 shares.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart And Sharecare Could Be A Match Made By Haven – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics: Resilient Earnings Through Weak Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quest Diagnostics and hc1 Collaborate to Optimize Enterprise-wide Laboratory Testing for Health Systems – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 39,269 shares. Cypress Capital Gp invested 0.07% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Symons Capital Inc invested in 2.52% or 59,589 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Next Fincl Inc reported 480 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.14% stake. Spirit Of America Ny invested in 0.07% or 4,500 shares. 16,802 are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp owns 464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kistler stated it has 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Century Companies reported 0.49% stake. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 87,115 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 44,284 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,987 shares. Dupont owns 1,741 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:PHM) by 14,824 shares to 67,226 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,732 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).