Quest Diagnostic (DGX) Holder Cognios Capital Has Lifted Position by $3.43 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Mairs & Power Increased Medtronic (MDT) Stake by $2.50 Million; Stock Rose

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 25,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 3.09 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.65 million, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $105.39. About 2.02 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostic Inc (DGX) by 925.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 33,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 37,582 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 3,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 367,458 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50

