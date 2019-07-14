Qudian Inc. (QD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.14 6.17 Innodata Inc. 1 0.51 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Qudian Inc. and Innodata Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Qudian Inc. and Innodata Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 14.6% Innodata Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Qudian Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Innodata Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Qudian Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Innodata Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Qudian Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.4% of Innodata Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Qudian Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Innodata Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qudian Inc. -7.28% 26.13% 38.89% 66.67% -39.08% 63.17% Innodata Inc. -11.21% -18.9% -28.97% -31.79% -11.21% -31.33%

For the past year Qudian Inc. has 63.17% stronger performance while Innodata Inc. has -31.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Qudian Inc. beats Innodata Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.