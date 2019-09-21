Qudian Inc. (QD)’s Financial Results Comparing With CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

This is a contrast between Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 1.45 6.29 CLPS Incorporation 7 1.18 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Qudian Inc. and CLPS Incorporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Qudian Inc. and CLPS Incorporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian Inc. 0.00% 28.9% 18.1% CLPS Incorporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Qudian Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor CLPS Incorporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Qudian Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CLPS Incorporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.4% of Qudian Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.8% of CLPS Incorporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Qudian Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 73.82% of CLPS Incorporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qudian Inc. 7.15% 21.7% 21.7% 72.78% 20.11% 113.05% CLPS Incorporation -1.82% -6.9% -34.07% -16.8% -64.47% 123.14%

For the past year Qudian Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

Qudian Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CLPS Incorporation.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.