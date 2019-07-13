Qudian Inc. (QD)’s Financial Results Comparing With CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Both Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.14 6.17 CDW Corporation 98 1.02 N/A 4.38 23.77

Table 1 demonstrates Qudian Inc. and CDW Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CDW Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Qudian Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Qudian Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Qudian Inc. and CDW Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 14.6% CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.8% 9.1%

Liquidity

Qudian Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, CDW Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Qudian Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CDW Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Qudian Inc. and CDW Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CDW Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of CDW Corporation is $113.75, which is potential -2.13% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Qudian Inc. and CDW Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 94.8%. About 1.6% of Qudian Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of CDW Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qudian Inc. -7.28% 26.13% 38.89% 66.67% -39.08% 63.17% CDW Corporation -1.45% -3.73% 12.3% 14.31% 32.88% 28.45%

For the past year Qudian Inc. was more bullish than CDW Corporation.

Summary

CDW Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Qudian Inc.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.