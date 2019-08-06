Qudian Inc. (QD) Reaches $8.34 After 7.00% Up Move; Fluor (FLR) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. Canaccord Genuity maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Friday, February 22. DA Davidson has “Hold” rating and $43 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Goldman Sachs. See Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $56 Maintain

The stock of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 679,368 shares traded. Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) has risen 20.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.11% the S&P500. Some Historical QD News: 21/05/2018 – Qudian 1Q Rev $273.7M; 21/05/2018 – Qudian 1Q Net $50.3M; 21/05/2018 – QUDIAN INC QD.N – SEES ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO BE MORE THAN RMB2.5 BLN FOR FY 2018; 21/05/2018 – QUDIAN INC QD.N – SHILEI Ll AND Yl CAO HAVE TENDERED THEIR RESIGNATIONS AS DIRECTORS TO COMPANY’S BOARD FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 12/03/2018 – Qudian 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 12/03/2018 – Qudian 4Q Net $83.0M; 12/03/2018 Qudian 4Q Rev $229.2M; 12/03/2018 – Qudian CEO Relinquishes Salary, Bonus; Company’s 4Q Net up 80%; 21/05/2018 – Qudian 1Q EPS $0.15; 21/05/2018 – Qudian 1Q Adj EPS $0.16The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.48B company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $8.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:QD worth $173.53 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Fluor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0% or 18,828 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 11,721 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 5,960 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware has 25,346 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 248,118 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Panagora Asset invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Stifel Financial holds 0.02% or 178,394 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 6,669 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Noesis Mangement accumulated 0% or 127,810 shares. First Republic Investment Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Lesa Sroufe & stated it has 82,834 shares. Da Davidson invested in 0.04% or 66,836 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 6,232 shares.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity ; and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity. $501,786 worth of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) was bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M on Monday, May 13.

Analysts await Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 60.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.33 per share. QD’s profit will be $157.54M for 3.93 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Qudian Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.42% EPS growth.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. It currently has negative earnings.