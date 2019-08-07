Qudian Inc. (QD) Is At $8.51 Formed Wedge; Prologis (PLD) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Prologis (PLD) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 252 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 234 trimmed and sold holdings in Prologis. The active investment managers in our database now have: 581.17 million shares, up from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Prologis in top ten holdings increased from 20 to 22 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 199 Increased: 187 New Position: 65.

Qudian Inc. (QD) formed wedge up with $9.11 target or 7.00% above today’s $8.51 share price. Qudian Inc. (QD) has $2.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 3.00 million shares traded. Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) has risen 20.11% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.11% the S&P500. Some Historical QD News: 12/03/2018 – Qudian 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – QUDIAN INC QD.N – SEES ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO BE MORE THAN RMB2.5 BLN FOR FY 2018; 12/03/2018 – Qudian 4Q EPS 30c; 12/03/2018 Qudian 4Q Rev $229.2M; 21/05/2018 – QUDIAN INC QD.N – SHILEI Ll AND Yl CAO HAVE TENDERED THEIR RESIGNATIONS AS DIRECTORS TO COMPANY’S BOARD FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 12/03/2018 – Qudian CEO Relinquishes Salary, Bonus; Company’s 4Q Net up 80%; 21/05/2018 – Qudian 1Q Net $50.3M; 21/05/2018 – Qudian 1Q Rev $273.7M; 21/05/2018 – Qudian 1Q EPS $0.15; 21/05/2018 – Qudian 1Q Adj EPS $0.16

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 13.22% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. for 5.65 million shares. Apg Asset Management Us Inc. owns 24.91 million shares or 13.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Presima Inc. has 12.46% invested in the company for 1.26 million shares. The California-based Adelante Capital Management Llc has invested 7.27% in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.55 million shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 21.49 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.67% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.95. About 2.64 million shares traded or 20.42% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $50.46 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 29.69 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties.

Analysts await Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 60.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.33 per share. QD’s profit will be $157.63 million for 4.01 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Qudian Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.42% EPS growth.