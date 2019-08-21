Qudian Inc. (QD) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is a company in the Information Technology Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Qudian Inc. has 18.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 57.43% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.6% of Qudian Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Qudian Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian Inc. 0.00% 28.90% 18.10% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Qudian Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian Inc. N/A 7 6.29 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Qudian Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Qudian Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Qudian Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.69 2.29 2.64

The potential upside of the rivals is 57.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Qudian Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qudian Inc. 7.15% 21.7% 21.7% 72.78% 20.11% 113.05% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year Qudian Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Qudian Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Qudian Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.21 and has 2.18 Quick Ratio. Qudian Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qudian Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Qudian Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Qudian Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Qudian Inc.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.