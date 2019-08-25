Qudian Inc. (QD) and Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Comparing side by side

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) and Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 1.45 6.29 Atlassian Corporation Plc 122 28.10 N/A -1.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Qudian Inc. and Atlassian Corporation Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian Inc. 0.00% 28.9% 18.1% Atlassian Corporation Plc 0.00% -91.3% -22.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Qudian Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Atlassian Corporation Plc’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Qudian Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Qudian Inc. and Atlassian Corporation Plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively the consensus price target of Atlassian Corporation Plc is $140, which is potential -0.74% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.4% of Qudian Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Atlassian Corporation Plc are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Qudian Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.11% of Atlassian Corporation Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qudian Inc. 7.15% 21.7% 21.7% 72.78% 20.11% 113.05% Atlassian Corporation Plc 3.52% 6.34% 29.04% 47.48% 97.13% 57.47%

For the past year Qudian Inc. was more bullish than Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Qudian Inc. beats Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.