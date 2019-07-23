Qudian Inc. (QD) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Contrasting side by side

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.14 6.17 Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Qudian Inc. and Alithya Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Qudian Inc. and Alithya Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 14.6% Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Qudian Inc. and Alithya Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 49.78% respectively. Qudian Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.89% of Alithya Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qudian Inc. -7.28% 26.13% 38.89% 66.67% -39.08% 63.17% Alithya Group Inc. -3.79% -5.57% 7.77% -30.52% -12.26% 29.79%

For the past year Qudian Inc. was more bullish than Alithya Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Qudian Inc. beats Alithya Group Inc.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.