Qudian Inc. (QD) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Contrasting side by side

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Qudian Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|1.14
|6.17
|Alithya Group Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Qudian Inc. and Alithya Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Qudian Inc. and Alithya Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Qudian Inc.
|0.00%
|24.1%
|14.6%
|Alithya Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Qudian Inc. and Alithya Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 49.78% respectively. Qudian Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.89% of Alithya Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Qudian Inc.
|-7.28%
|26.13%
|38.89%
|66.67%
|-39.08%
|63.17%
|Alithya Group Inc.
|-3.79%
|-5.57%
|7.77%
|-30.52%
|-12.26%
|29.79%
For the past year Qudian Inc. was more bullish than Alithya Group Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Qudian Inc. beats Alithya Group Inc.
Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
