Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Both Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -0.31 0.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.59 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Quarterhill Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quarterhill Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.63% and 26% respectively. Insiders held 2.56% of Quarterhill Inc. shares. Comparatively, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quarterhill Inc. 0% 12.73% 12.73% 27.24% 12.53% 25.58% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99%

For the past year Quarterhill Inc. had bullish trend while Wireless Telecom Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Quarterhill Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.