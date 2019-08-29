Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill Inc. 1 1.30 N/A -0.31 0.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.48 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Quarterhill Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.63% of Quarterhill Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.56% of Quarterhill Inc. shares. Competitively, Westell Technologies Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quarterhill Inc. 0% 12.73% 12.73% 27.24% 12.53% 25.58% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23%

For the past year Quarterhill Inc. had bullish trend while Westell Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Quarterhill Inc. beats Westell Technologies Inc.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.