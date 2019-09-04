Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill Inc. 1 1.27 N/A -0.31 0.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 9 0.91 N/A 0.02 600.62

Demonstrates Quarterhill Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Quarterhill Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Quarterhill Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Cambium Networks Corporation’s average price target is $13.38, while its potential upside is 52.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Quarterhill Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 28.63% and 75% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.56% of Quarterhill Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cambium Networks Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quarterhill Inc. 0% 12.73% 12.73% 27.24% 12.53% 25.58% Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93%

For the past year Quarterhill Inc. has 25.58% stronger performance while Cambium Networks Corporation has -0.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cambium Networks Corporation beats Quarterhill Inc.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.