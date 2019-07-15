Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill Inc. 1 1.36 N/A -0.41 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 13 1.09 N/A 0.71 19.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Quarterhill Inc. and CalAmp Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Quarterhill Inc. and CalAmp Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 9% 3.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Quarterhill Inc. and CalAmp Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus price target of CalAmp Corp. is $17.25, which is potential 48.71% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.63% of Quarterhill Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82% of CalAmp Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.56% of Quarterhill Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.83% of CalAmp Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quarterhill Inc. 0% -1.82% 9.26% -10.74% -22.3% 9.38% CalAmp Corp. -0.66% 4.99% -8.56% -32.23% -35.38% 3.46%

For the past year Quarterhill Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CalAmp Corp.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats Quarterhill Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.