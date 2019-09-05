Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill Inc. 1 1.30 N/A -0.31 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 6 204.98 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Quarterhill Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Quarterhill Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quarterhill Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.63% and 34.4%. 2.56% are Quarterhill Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quarterhill Inc. 0% 12.73% 12.73% 27.24% 12.53% 25.58% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year Quarterhill Inc. has stronger performance than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

Quarterhill Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.